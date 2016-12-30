SP on brink of split, Akhilesh Yadav releases separate UP poll list

New Delhi: The crisis within the Samajwadi Party deepened on Thursday, as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav released a separate list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

On Wednesday, his father and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had released a list of 325 candidates. The list did not feature the names of many prominent ministers and legislators who owe allegiance to Akhilesh.

Before a meeting with his father on Thursday, Akhilesh met various supporters, including party legislators and office bearers whose names did not feature in the list made public by the party chief.

Among the notable names missing from the list released on Wednesday were those of state rural development minister Arvind Singh Gope and minister for basic education and child nutrition Ram Govind Chaudhary. Another Akhilesh Yadav supporter, Pawan Pandey, a legislator from Ayodhya, did not feature on Mulayam Singh’s list. Abhishek Mishra, a legislator from Lucknow North and a state cabinet minister, didn’t feature on the list, too.

The party chief’s list included the names of alleged gangster Atiq Ahmed and Sibakatullah Ansari, brother of alleged gangster Mukhtar Ansari, despite Akhilesh Yadav earlier conveying his displeasure at tainted candidates.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member and Mulayam Singh’s cousin Ram Gopal Yadav said that certain sections of the Samajwadi Party didn’t want Akhilesh Yadav to become the chief minister for the second time in 2017.