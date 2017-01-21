SP leader Ambika Chaudhary joins BSP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s loyalist Ambika Chaudhary joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday in its supremo, Mayawati’s presence.

“I have resigned from the posts of Samajwadi Party and I am now joining Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with full dedication,” Chaudhary told the media.

Expressing his gratitude to the BSP supremo, Chaudhary said, “I am thankful to Behen ji for including me in her party.”

Expressing his disappointment over the ‘unruly’ behaviour of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav towards his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chaudhary said the people of Uttar Pradesh are condemning the entire situation.

Mayawati, in a press conference today, said the people of UP would not vote for the Samajwadi Party and that she will ensure that victory is marked by the BSP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Taking a jibe at the two factions of the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati said the groups will lead to the defeat of each other in the upcoming elections.