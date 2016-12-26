SP-Congress alliance only after BJP’s blessings: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Monday claimed that the prospective alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh will only be sealed after the approval of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference in the state capital, Mayawati said: “There is widespread speculation that these two parties would form an alliance to fight the forthcoming state polls together but this cannot happen unless the BJP okays it.”

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also alleged that these three parties were conniving together to keep her party out of power.

“The BJP is on the wrong foot ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation and it can go to any length to prevent a surging BSP from coming to power,” she said.

Taking on Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for going on “a ribbon cutting spree”, she said that with a poor report card of five years, “he was doing so to fool the people of the state.”

She also pointed out that Muslims were seeing through the machinations of the SP and the Congress and that they would vote the BSP to power.