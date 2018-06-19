South Delhi Mayor urges Piyush Goyal to improve services on ring rail

New Delhi: South Delhi Mayor Narendra Chawla urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to improve the services on the ring rail network in the city so that more passengers can use the facility, officials said today.

The 35-km-long ring rail network, constructed in 1975, links with the 231-km Delhi Metro network at seven locations, and many stations of the ring rail fall in south Delhi.

The mayor, who called on the minister here, also apprised Goyal about green spaces, beautification and installation of public arts on spaces underneath flyovers which once had practically become dumping ground for waste, the SDMC said in a statement.

“The mayor requested the rail minister to make the ring rail services better so that the number of passengers could increase,” it said.

Some of stations on the circular rail network are Lajpat Nagar, Lodhi Colony, Sarojini Nagar, Safadurjung and Chanakyapuri. The network carries around 4,000 people daily.

During the brief meeting, Chawla also assured that there will be full cooperation from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in making areas along rail lines green and attractive.