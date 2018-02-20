Soon, Parliament House to have a crech for women employees

New Delhi: The Parliament House will soon open a creche facility on its premises so as to have an inclusive work environment for its women employees.

A 1,500 square-feet creche in the House will be guarded by professionals, ensuring all-round development of children and will also have a separate feeding room for mothers, a statement by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry said on Tuesday.

The work is in progress and a senior official has also been deputed to oversee the work under the direct supervision of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The statement said this development will bring an impact by pushing other private establishments, Central and state-owned organisations to set up same facilities.