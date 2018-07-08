Son’s murderer gets no relief from apex court

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a special leave petition of Mariano Rosario Joao D’Silva sentenced to life imprisonment for killing own son Rodney in 2006.

The Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and S Abdul Nazeer dismissed the petition “both on ground of delay and on merits”. Mariano had come in appeal against a 2012 judgment of the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court upholding his conviction and the sentence awarded by the Additional Sessions Judge of Margao in 2009.

It was really the most ghastly murder of own son and disposal of his body that came to light only a year later from the latter’s wife reporting to police how Mariano eliminated her husband with a pickaxe.

He even told Maria Jane D’’Silva, wife of the deceased, who were married in 2004 and had a son, that he was going to kill Rodney “so that he would not create problems to them in future.” She pleaded with Mariano not to kill her husband but in vain.

The genesis of the crime was the deceased drinking heavily and assaulting and harassing all under the influence of alcohol and that was how Mariano was provoked on June 7, 2006 to kill him after a fight between them.

Mariano threatened his daughter-in-law to kill her if she disclosed the murder to any one and then threw away his son”s body in a nullah. She lied to the people inquiring about her husband that he had gone to Mumbai.

A year later on June 21, 2007, Mariano removed the skull of his son from the nullah, washed it and kept on the shelf in his bedroom that ultimately compelled the victim”s widow Maria Jne D”Silva to lodge a complaint of murder with the Vasco police station.