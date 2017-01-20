Sonia won’t be lead campaigner for Cong, this time

New Delhi : Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to campaign in this round of the Assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, as she has decided not to be in active politics after turning 70 last month. Sources at her 10 Janpath residence said her decision has nothing to do with her poor health in the recent times.

She has already completely withdrawn from the organisational activities even while continuing to be the party president. Much to the chagrin of the senior leaders drawing up a list of the star campaigners required to be submitted to the Election Commission under Section 77(1) of the Representation of People Act, she told them to exclude her and led her son and vice-president Rahul Gandhi be the lead campaigner.

Leaders felt she was still a vote catcher and hence the list submitted by AICC treasurer Motilal Vora on Tuesday also carries her name as one of the star campaigners in Punjab. “She may or may not campaign in Punjab, but we will definitely keep persuading her to address at least one rally in Uttar Pradesh,” a party leader said. He said Sonia has given her blessings to her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in her place.

The Congress has not given Sonia’s name in the list of its star campaigners in Goa which goes to polls on February 4 along with Punjab. Asked about the star campaigners” list for Uttar Pradesh, the party sources said there is still some time to plan for the first phase of polling scheduled only on February 11.

No Congress leader, however, is ready to confirm withdrawal of Sonia from the campaign politics. Leaders in Punjab and Goa skirted specific question on campaign by Sonia, claiming that no intimation has yet come from Delhi about her public meetings. A Punjab leader, however, said 10 Janpath has not sought any inputs for her speech that used to be asked at least a month before campaigning.

The senior party leaders are reconciled to Sonia withdrawing herself as they said she has been telling them for the last two years that she doesn”t want to work after 70. Instead of commenting on at least a token campaign by her in Uttar Pradesh since she is still an MP from Rai Barelly in the state, the party leaders say Rahul is already leading from the front and it is enough for them that she continues to provide guidance to the party.

“Sonia ji continues to be the most valuable political asset for us, but she gradually withdrawn herself. Look the Jan Vedna Sammelan we held on January 11 was almost like an AICC session and yet she did not attend. She also rarely meets people and directs us to better speak to Rahul ji. It is not because of her health. She is fine now. But she has been telling us that there should be a limit when one calls it quit,” says a senior party aide with her for years. He points out that Sonia has been telling the party leaders for the past two years that the younger leaders should be encouraged to mobilise the party and the veterans should be around only in an advisory role.