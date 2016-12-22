Son Ajit won’t allow Charan’s legacy to be hijacked

NEW DELHI : In a rebuff, the BJP’s bid to appropriate the legacy of former Prime Minister Charan Singh by holding events across western Uttar Pradesh on his birth anniversary on Friday, his son Ajit Singh(77), president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, has geared up to mark it as a meeting in Muzaffarnagar for the unity of the Opposition.

He has secured consent of the leaders like Sharad Yadav and K C Tyagi of Janata Dal(U), Sharad Pawar of NCP, former PM H D Deve Gowda and a nominee of Mamata Banerjee to attend the meeting.

Ajit has, however, sent no invite to Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav with whom he desperately trying to strike an electoral alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

His explanation is that Mulayam has not been attending any of the meetings held in the recent times, resulting in the breakdown of the efforts for reviving the Janata Parivar.

Yet another function is being hosted by JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav at his Delhi residence the next day for release of the Hindi translation of a book on Charan Singh. Vice-President Hamid Ansari is to release the book.

Sharad has invited all, including Mulayam, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot and former haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala”s Indian National Lok Dal, and of course Ajit Singh to attend.

Ajit Singh decided to hold the function in Muzaffarnagar that witnessed the communal riots used by the BJP to shift the focus of the Lok Sabha elections.