Soldiers should get access to social media within line of control: Bipin Rawat
NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who doesnt carry a cellphone, on Tuesday said soldiers could not be denied access to the social media and they should be allowed to use smartphones within a line of controlled discipline.
He said the Indian Army needed to make optimal usage of the social media in the advanced age of communication and information.
“The social Media gaining momentum faster than we thought. (If we don’t catch up) we will be left far behind and we will be fire fighting again,” General Rawat said, speaking at a seminar on “Social Media and Armed Forces”.
“Information is one of the pillars of national power. There is no way the Armed Forces can remain away from that,” he said, reports IANS.
“We have received advice that we should advise our soldiers to stay away from the social media. Can you deny a soldier a smart phone? Can you deny soldier a smartphone at home or prevent his family to own one. If you can’t prevent usage of smartphone, it is best to allow it (the access to social media)”.
