Sold at last! Guess who finally purchased Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Villa!

As the Indian government is making efforts to bring back defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya, the banker consortium has been able to sell his house in Goa, finally, and recover Rs 73 crore. After several failed attempts to auction Mallya House, actor Sachiin Joshi eventually bought the Kingfisher Villa. The Goa property was once owned by disgraced businessman Vijay Mallya but was taken over by lenders after he failed to repay the loans he took for the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

According to reports, Joshi has agreed to pay Rs 73.01 crore for the property, marginally higher than its reserve price. Initially, in 2016 it was priced at Rs 86 crores, the first time when the villa was put up for auction. Unable to find a bidder, the price was reduced to Rs 81 crore in December, but the result remained the same. The private deal is well within the legal rights as the banks are entitled to search for buyers if they fail to auction a property to recover loans. Three previous attempts to auction off the property at Rs 85.29 crore, then Rs 81 crore and finally Rs 73 crore previously failed. The last attempt to sell the property was on March 6.

Also Read : Govt trying to hold me guilty without fair trial: Vijay Mallya



The sea-facing property had become popular for the lavish parties hosted by Mallya. The lenders are also trying to sell the Kingfisher House in Mumbai, another high-profile owned by the former liquor baron. The consortium of 17 bankers is trying to recover about Rs 9,000 crore that the banks say the Kingfisher airline owes them.

Joshi made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with ‘Aazan’ directed by Prashant Chadha. Though the first look of the film received what was called an overwhelming response at the Cannes Film Festival, its theatrical release was marked by mixed reviews and did not fare well at the box office. He has also acted and produced films in the Telugu film industry, starring in four films, ‘Mounamelanoyi’, ‘Orey Pandu’, ‘Ninu Choodaka Nenundalenu’ and ‘Nee Jathaga Nenundali’.

His website describes him as the vice chairman of the JMJ Group of Companies. He owns businesses in the fitness and health, real estate and hospitality. The ventures mentioned on his website include Goa Nicofix Chewing Gum, Viking Trance, Life Packaged Drinking Water among others.

In 2012, Sachiin Joshi got married to his girlfriend Urvashi Sharma, who later changed her name to Raina Joshi. Sharma, who is a model and actress, made her debut in 2008 with Abbas-Mastan’s ‘Naqaab’. Sachiin Joshi will be seen next in Ram Gopal Varma’s erotic thriller ‘Secret’. Previously, the duo has worked together on ‘Veerappan’. He is also set to play a professional kabaddi player in ‘Yaar Ivan’ directed by T Satya.