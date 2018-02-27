Sohrabuddin Sheikh case claims yet another judge, tweets Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again targeted the Narendra Modi government in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh staged shootout case and raised questions over shifting of a Bombay High Court judge hearing petitions challenging the discharge of some senior IPS officers in the matter.

In a tweet, Gandhi said the case “claims yet another judge”, referring to moving out of Justice Revati Mohite Dere, who had turned down a lower court’s media gag on reporting on the Sohrabuddin case and also pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Sohrabuddin case claims yet another Judge.

Justice Revati Dere, who challenged the CBI has been removed. Judge J T Utpat, asked Amit Shah to appear and was removed. Judge Loya asked tough questions. He died. #HowDidLoyaDie? https://t.co/iNFLVIEQni — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 27, 2018

The Congress leader also referred to the death of Special CBI Court presiding officer B.H. Loya, who was hearing the case. Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was an accused in the case but was later discharged.

“The Sohrabuddin case claims yet another Judge. Justice Revati Dere, who challenged the CBI, has been removed. Judge J.T. Utpat asked Amit Shah to appear and was removed. Judge Loya asked tough questions. He die,” Gandhi said.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh, whom the Gujarat Police claimed was a terrorist, along with his wife Kauser Bi was killed in an alleged fake shootout by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad in November 2005.