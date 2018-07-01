Social media has democratised discourse: PM
World Social Media Day
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people on the occasion of World Social Media Day, saying the new medium has played a key role in democratising discourse, and helped people express their views and showcase their creativity, reports IANS.
“Greetings on Social Media Day! The world of social media has played a key role in democratising our discourse and giving a platform to millions of people around the world to express their views and showcase their creativity.
“I would particularly like to congratulate my young friends for their innovative usage of social media. Their frank method of conveying opinions is extremely endearing. I urge youngsters to continue expressing and discussing freely,” Modi said in several tweets.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also tweeted about the day, urging everyone to use this powerful tool wisely.
“Social media has emerged as the Numero Uno media of contemporary times. It has great power to amplify the voice of the common man. On World Social Media Day, I urge everyone to use this powerful tool wisely and responsibly in order to create a positive impact in society,” Singh said.
June 30 is observed as Social Media Day after a multi-platform media and entertainment company – Mashable – started it as a way to recognise and celebrate social media’s impact on global communication.
