Social media effect: Railway passenger’s tweet saves 25 girls from being trafficked

New Delhi: Security personnel rescued 25 minor girls from the Muzaffarpur-Bandra Awadh Express after a passenger tweeted to the Railways as he sensed the girls were in trouble. On 5 July, the passenger tweeted that he was travelling in the S5 coach of the train and noticed that around 25 girls, all juvenile, were ‘crying and feeling insecure’.

The passenger also mentioned Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of State (MoS) Railways and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his tweet. Following his post, officials in Varanasi and Lucknow along with Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) came into action and rescued the girls in few hours.

According to media reports, the GRP at Gorakhpur coordinated with Childline along with the anti-trafficking unit of the police. Few Railway Protection Force personnel, in civil clothes, boarded the train at Kaptanganj and escorted them to Gorakhpur.