Six boys from the same class reported missing in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Six boys studying class IX in a school here have gone missing, sending the parents and police into a tizzy. The students of StLawrence School at Kamakshipalya left their homes last eveningsaying they were going for tuition, but have not returned, police said today.Among the six children only one was carrying a mobile phone,which too has been switched off, police said.

Police said they suspected that the boys might have planned asecret picnic. An investigation team has been formed led by assistant commissioner of police Parameshwar Hegde to trace the children. Besides alerting beat police personnel at railway stations and bus stands, information with pictures of the boys had been sent to all thepolice stations, especially in and around the picnic spots.