Situation in Doklam fine: Army Chief

New Delhi : The situation in Doklam is “absolutely fine” and there is no reason to worry, Army chief Bipin Rawat said here on Wednesday, amid reports of China developing defence infrastructure near the strategically key area.

Commenting on last year’s Doklam standoff, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said “frequent” instances of transgression by the Chinese army across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Doklam incident were an indication of increasing assertiveness by China, reports PTI.

Admiral Lanba, who is also chairman of chiefs of staff committee, while addressing a conference, said the face-off at Doklam has also underscored the vulnerability of Siliguri Corridor, a 22 km-long narrow stretch linking the Northeast with the rest of India.

“(It is) absolutely fine. There is nothing to worry,” Gen. Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of the event when asked about the current situation in Doklam.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year. The face-off ended on August 28. As a close friend and neighbour, Bhutan enjoys diplomatic and military support from India.

Addressing the conference on bridging gaps and securing borders in the north-eastern region, Admiral Lanba said despite the cartographic differences with China, peace and tranquility has been maintained along the LAC for several decades.

“However frequent instance of transgression by the PLA (Peoples Liberation Army) across the LAC and the recent standoff at Doklam are indication of increasing assertiveness of China, as it makes rapid progress both economically and militarily. The recent developments have also underscored the vulnerability of Siliguri corridor,” he said.