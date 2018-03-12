SIT to conduct narco test on Gauri Lankesh murder accused

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The special investigation team probing the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh will conduct a narcoanalysis test on accused K T Naveen Kumar. Hindu Yuva Sene’s Naveen was arrested and named as one of the accused in the case on March 9. Earlier on March 5, five days SIT custody was granted to Naveen by the Bengaluru Magistrate Court in regards to the same. On March 3, the Karnataka Police had taken Naveen into police custody for questioning.

Naveen was caught by the crime wing of the state police’s central crime branch on February 18. Gauri, the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike – a tabloid known for “anti-establishment” views, was shot dead by unknown by assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, last year. Following her murder, several protests, across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka, had taken place.