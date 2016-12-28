SIT to check villagers getting ATM cards without bank a/cs

Jamui (Bihar) : Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe how hundreds of villagers in the Naxal-hit Jamui district received ATM cards at their residences even though they had not opened bank accounts.

Hundreds of residents of Achambhau village under Sikandra police station limits were surprised when they received ATM cards by post, dispatched by a Punjab National Bank branch at Sijhouri. Police are trying to find if this has anything to do with the Maoists facing a cash crunch after old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes were taken off circulation.