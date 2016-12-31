Sisodia’s camp office burgled

New Delhi : The camp office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was allegedly burgled by unidentified persons last night, which prompted him to accuse the Centre of “failing” to maintain law and order situation in the national capital.

He said if the office of even the Deputy Chief Minister is not safe, then what will happen to common people, adding that the incident showed “inefficiency” of Delhi Police.

Sisodia’s office is located in East Delhi’s East Vinod Nagar area that falls under his Patparganj constituency and was burgled and ransacked late last night.

The police said that the burglars allegedly managed to flee with DVR of CCTV footages, blank letterheads, two computers, adding that since the men have taken the DVR, the force doesn’t have any video footage that could help them gain clue to the burglars.

“Some materials have been stolen from the reception area of the office which was recently shifted. The burglary is expected to have taken place late last night. The matter is being probed,” said a senior police officer.

Slamming the Prime Minister over the incident, Sisodia said that as he “boasts” about himself across the world, he then should give an answer on it (incident).

“Intention behind the burglary is the secondary question. The main question is that when the camp office of even the Deputy Chief Minister is not safe, how the common man will feel safe.

“In the last two years, the Centre has “deteriorated” the law and order situation in Delhi while Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasts about himself across the world. Modi ji should now give an answer,” the Deputy CM said.

He also said that his office was in a government building on the main highway. Government computers were there and they were stolen, he said wondering what can be more “inefficiency” of Delhi Police. —PTI