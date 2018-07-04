Simultaneous polls: Law panel fixes all-party consultation

New Delhi : After most of the opposition parties not warming up to a proposal for holding the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Law Commission has fixed a 2-day consultation with all national and recognised state parties here on July 7 and 8 to give a push to the proposal.

It decided to hold the consultation after the opposition parties ignored its draft paper on ”Simultaneous Elections—Constitutional and Legal Perspectives” circulated to them as also other stakeholders like constitutional experts, bureaucrats and academia.

Instead of responding to its draft paper, the Congress, the Trinamul Congress, the CPI(M), CPI, BSP and NCP have publicly dismissed the suggestion for the simultaneous polls as anti-democratic, accusing Prime Minister Modi pushing for it to divert attention from other important issues. Modi”s stand is that it will reduce the cost of elections and put an end to one or the other part of the country always in the poll mode, affecting development works that are stopped in view of he model code of conduct.

Besides recommending amendments in the Constitution and the Representation o People”s Act for the simultaneous polls, the Law Commission draft recommends a “constructive vote of no-confidence” to replace the “no-confidence motion” wherein the members would have to suggest an alternative to the government they express ”no trust” in. It also suggests removal of the anti-defection law in case an election throws up a hung House.

The draft paper proposed the simultaneous polls in two phases, first in 2019 along with the Lok Sabha elections in the state assemblies whose terms are ending this year end or during 2019. The tenure of other state assemblies can be extended to hold their elections only along with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and thereafter every five years.