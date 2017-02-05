Sidhu ‘violates’ code, enters poll premises in cars        

Amritsar: Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday allegedly violated the model code of conduct as he along with his family, entered the premises of a polling booth in private cars here, for casting vote.

The four-time former MP, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu and their son Karan Sidhu entered the Mata Saroop Rani College premises along with their cavalcade of three private luxury cars, sources said.

Sidhu is contesting the Assembly polls from Amritsar East seat on Congress ticket. As per EC guidelines, nobody could move in the polling booth premises along with their vehicles, except handicapped or physically challenged persons.

Sidhu and his family, who were moving in three different SUV cars, were stopped at the main entrance gate of the polling booth by the paramilitary forces. But he gained entry by saying that he was carrying special permission to go inside along with the vehicles.–PTI