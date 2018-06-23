Shujaat Bhukhari killing: BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh warns journalists to mend their ways

Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)’s leader Lal Singh Chaudhary warned journalists to mend their ways over reporting on the Kathua rape and murder case referring the assassination of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari last week. Lal Singh was asked to resign from the cabinet in April after he participated in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua case.

In concern with Kathua rape case, Singh told a press conference in Jammu that Kashmir journalists had created a “wrong atmosphere” there. “Now I will tell Kashmiri journalists to draw a line on the journalism you do and how you have to live,” Singh said at a press conference in Srinagar, the Hindustan Times quoted. “Do you have to live like what happened to Basharat, so that such a situation emerges?”

BJP leader Lal Singh Chaudhary says in Jammu, “journalists of Kashmir created a wrong environment there. You should draw a line in journalism, so that brotherhood is maintained & there is progress” (22.06.18) pic.twitter.com/8TXaU3rPaZ

To note, Shujaat Bukhari’s brother Basharat was law and parliamentary affairs minister in the PDP-BJP government before BJP pulled the plug on the alliance and the state came under governor’s rule. Rising Kashmir editor-in-chief Shujaat Bukhari, 50, was assassinated when the three bike-borne youth opened fire at him just outside his office at press colony in Srinagar on June 14. His two personal security officers were also killed in the attack.

Talking about Singh, the BJP leader took part in the rally in favour of the Kathua rape accused and has also attracted bad press for his threats to the Gujjars of Kashmir, reminding them of the massacre of Muslims in Jammu after partition in 1947.