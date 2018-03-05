Shopian Firing: Deeply distressed by killing of civilians in Shopian, says Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said she is deeply distressed by the killing of civilians in “crossfire” in Shopian district here. Six people, including two militants, were killed in a firing incident last night in south Kashmir’s Shopian district after the ultras fired upon a joint check-point of the security forces.

“Deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s families,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 5, 2018

After the incident, schools and educational institutes, which were to open today after two-month-long winter break, were closed as a precautionary measure in the Valley.