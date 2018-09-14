Shocking video shows man severely beating up woman, Delhi Police registers rape case against accused

According to reports, Delhi Police has registered a rape case against accused Rohit Tomar in connection with a video in which he can be seen beating a woman in Tilak Nagar, after a woman filed a complaint on watching the video. Police said the video was shot on September 2 in Uttam Nagar.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action on a video where a man is purportedly seen severely beating up a woman.

The home minister's order came after the video went viral since on social media."I have taken note of a video where a youth has been seen severely beating a woman. I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action in this regard," Singh tweeted.

According to media reports, police in West Delhi have registered an FIR against Rohit Singh Tomar, They are on the lookout for the accused who is believed to be the son of a Delhi Police sub-inspector.

