Shocking! Man crushes infant son to death following tiff with wife in UP’s Sambhal

Sambhal: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly crashed his one-month-old son in a fit of rage, following an argument with his wife over a domestic issue, here on Friday.

The incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of Chandausi Kotwali police station, occurred when the couple had a tiff overcooked food prepared by his wife. The accused, Arshad, then lost his temper and crushed his son under his feet, killing him instantly.

Following the incident, Arshad tried to flee, but locals later caught him. He was later handed over to the police. Meanwhile, the police said that the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.