Shiv Sena dialed ‘wrong number’ by proposing Bhagwat’s name for President: RSS

New Delhi: After Shiv Sena endorsed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s name for presidential nominee, the right-wing organization on Saturday said the former had dialed a wrong number.

“First of all I thank Shiv Sena for reposing faith, confidence and trust in Mohan Bhagwat but it has dialed a wrong number. The stature of Mohan Bhagwat, his personality and philosophical rule has a civilization and cultural dimension. Therefore, I don’t think so that RSS chief can be a choice for president,” RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha told ANI. He further said that the RSS chief had himself rejected the offer while dubbing it as ‘good entertainment news.’

“As far as organization is concerned Bhagwat ji himself said that it is a good entertainment news and his statement encapsulates and ends all the narratives which goes to Sangh headquarters,” he added.

The Shiv Sena earlier on Wednesday said that Bhagwat is the ideal candidate for president.

Urging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to name a candidate for the upcoming president polls, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI, “Till now, our opinion has not been sought in the regard. We have heard that the BJP has constituted a three member committee in the connection.”

“What we want is that the BJP should propose a name then there should be a discussion. Uddhav Thackeray ji has said that for Shiv Sena Mohan Bhagwat ji is the deserving candidate for the post of President of the nation and the party collectively bats for him,” he added.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the past had said he had suggested Bhagwat’s name for the post of president. Responding to a poser on Sharad Pawar’s candidature for the top post, Thackeray took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president is his guru, adding it’s difficult to guess what is in ones heart.

“Suggested Mohan Bhagwat’s name, haven’t discussed Sharad Pawar. Pawar is Modi’s guru, can’t say what’s in one’s heart,” Thackeray had said. With President Pranab Mukherjee’s term drawing to a close, there were reports that the RSS chief was one of the top contenders and Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamna, also threw its weight behind Bhagwat’s name.