Shimla records 2nd hottest Dec in 100 years

Shimla : Shimla has recorded the warmest December in the past eight years and the second ‘hottest’ since 1918, a Met official said here on Friday.

“The average minimum temperature of the town in this month earlier was 8.3 degrees Celsius in 2008. The average minimum recorded here was 8.6 degrees Celsius during December this year,” said Manmohan Singh, director of the Meteorological Office.

Prior to that, the monthly highest minimum temperature in Shimla was 7.7 degrees Celsius in 1918, he added.

Likewise, the highest maximum temperature this month was 18.4 degrees Celsius, while the previous highest was 16.9 degrees in December 1998.

He ascribed the abnormal high temperatures to lack of post-monsoon rains across the state, which received 7.5 mm of rainfall, 92 percent lesser than its long-term normal value and the lowest after 2005.

“This was due to absence of any significant Western Disturbances in the state,” he added.

Kalpa town, some 250 km from the state capital and is known for growing delicious apples, also recorded both its highest monthly maximum and minimum temperatures this year. —IANS