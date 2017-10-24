Shia body opposes Waqf merger

Lucknow : All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) on Monday said it was against the proposed merger of Shia and Sunni Waqf boards in Uttar Pradesh and would take up the matter with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The All India Shia Personal Law Board is against the merger of Shia and Sunni Wafq Board. We appeal to the Central Government to separate Shia Wafq Board all over the country on the basis of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I will talk to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding this. If there is corruption then remove that instead of merging both boards. The board will oppose this,” AISPLB spokesperson Maulana Yusuf Abbas told

On Sunday, state minister for Waqf and Haj, Mohsin Raza said that the Uttar Pradesh Government was mooting merger of the two boards and was receiving suggestions of the public on the matter.

The state minister also said that the government would send the suggestions for legal advice. Reportedly, Raza had earlier sent notices to both the waqf boards for suspension and had recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged corruption in the boards.