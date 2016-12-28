Sheila Dikshit dares Modi for Sahara probe

New Delhi: Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an independent and thorough probe into Sahara diaries.

“Why is @PMOIndia shying from an independent and a thorough probe into the #BirlaSaharaPapers?” Dikshit tweeted.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi earlier last week alleged that documents seized by tax officials during raids proved that Prime Minister Modi, as the then Gujarat chief minister, had taken money from the Sahara and Birla groups.

Speaking in Gujarat’s Mehsana, Gandhi alleged that in the records with the Income Tax, there were notings of Sahara officials’ claims that they paid Prime Minister Modi nine times between October 2013 and February 2014 and that the total amount was Rs. 40 crore. —ANI