Shashi Tharoor is granted anticipatory bail by Delhi court

Sunanda Pushkar case

New Delhi : The Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Tharoor will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh, and only then he will be granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi court.

“He (Tharoor) has been granted bail on two conditions i.e he cannot travel abroad without prior permission of the court and that he could not tamper with the evidences and witnesses. He also has to file Rs. 1 lakh in the court which it demands,” advocate Vikas Pahwa told media here. On Wednesday, the court reserved its order on Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with the same. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) opposed Tharoor’s anticipatory bail plea.

On June 5, the Delhi court had issued a summon notice to Tharoor in the connecting case. Tharoor, who has been charged for “abetment to suicide and cruelty” in the case, was earlier asked to appear before the court on July 7. The court had also taken cognizance of the charge-sheet filed in the case.