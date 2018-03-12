Shami would have divorced me had I not found his phone: Wife

New Delhi : Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan claimed that the pacer would have divorced her and run away had she not caught the mobile phone he allegedly used to speak to other women.

“I tried to convince him that he should accept his mistake, I have been trying for very long. He would’ve run away to UP by now if I did not catch hold of that mobile phone, he would’ve divorced me till now if I did not have the mobile phone,” said Jahan.

Earlier, she claimed Shami was having extra-marital affairs and posted screenshots of Messenger and WhatsApp conversations Shami allegedly had with several women on Facebook.

She also alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally, reports ANI.

Meanwhile, Shami has denied all allegations, claiming someone is misleading his wife.

“There have been many accusations which are increasing day-by-day. I don’t want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly. Hasin and her family have been saying that we will sit and sort out all issues, but I don’t know who has been misleading her,” he said.

“He’s making up all sorts of things to save himself from allegations. Why didn’t the media investigate even after I gave them all details? Till the day I took to social media, I tried to convince him to save our marriage. If he tries to come back I may still consider,” Haseen Jahan said in a reply to Shami refuting all allegations.

Earlier, Shami was charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives, Section 307 – attempt to murder, Section 323 – punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 – rape, Section 506 – criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.