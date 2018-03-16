Shame! Ex-Karnataka DGP makes disgraceful remarks against Nirbhaya’s mother and rape victims

Former Director General of Karnataka Police, HT Sangliana has kicked up a storm over his shocking statement against Nirbhaya’s mother and Delhi gangrape victim. At an award function, the former cop said, Asha Devi, had a ‘great physique’.

“I see Nirbhaya’s mother, she has such a good physique. I can just imagine how beautiful Nirbhaya must have been,” Sangliana said. His safety tips also left the audience completely shocked. He reportedly said at the event, “If you are overpowered, you should surrender, and follow up the case later. That way we can be safe, save a life, prevent being killed.”

Met Nirbhaya’s mother today. She spoke how the society stigmatises rape victims rather than stigmatising the culprits. It’s for citizens to play active role in checking crimes against women. Ex MP, retd IPS Sangliana was present I received “Nirbhaya Award” on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/ifjeaBpnf1

— D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) March 9, 2018

To note, the award function was organised to honour the hard work of women, including Asha Devi but Sangliana’s shameful remark reportedly left the attendees feeling disgusted.

Bangalore Mirror quoted activist Anita Cheria, who was shocked by the comment, as stating: “HT Sangliana looked a little unsure as he walked towards the podium. After a few pleasantries, he asked another guest on stage for the programme, as he did not seem sure about the chief guest, Asha Devi’s name.”