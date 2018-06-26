Shailza Dwivedi Murder! Shocking tale of how an obsessed Major Nikhil Handa turned murderer

A shocking murder came to the forefront on Sunday after Army Major Nikhil Handa was arrested. Handa who was currently posted in Nagaland’s Dimapur was arrested from Meerut (Uttar Pradesh). Handa is accused of killing his colleague Major Amit Dwivedi’s wife Shailaja. Shailaja’s body was found on a roadside with her throat slit and the body run over by a car. All this happened in the high-security Delhi Cantonment area.

Major Nikhil Handa was obsessed with Shailaja, even exchanged more than 3,300 calls and messages since January with the victim, and wanted to marry her. He murdered her after she showed a disinclination to get married.

Here some shocking facts about the murder case: