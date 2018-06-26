Shailza Dwivedi Murder! After seeing her on Facebook for first time in 2015, Major Nikhil Handa was besotted

The murder case of army wife Shailza Dwivedi is getting even more shocking as the investigation reports are coming out. According to latest reports, accused Major Nikhil Rai Handa first saw Shailza on Facebook in 2015. And, soon after that, he became obsessed with her, according to India Today.

Police investigation further reveals that Major Handa saw the picture of Shailza on mutual friend’s timeline after which he went on to befriend her on Facebook. He also reached out to Shailza’s husband Major Amit Dwivedi, and befriended him as well. After that, Major Handa became friend with both and he started visiting Major Amit Dwivedi’s place in Nagaland, which possibly led to an alleged affair.

As the closeness grew, they started to call and message each other, according to reports they exchanged more than 3,300 calls and messages since January.

Major Handa murdered her, the wife of fellow Army Major after she refused to marry him. The deceased’s body was found with her throat slit in Delhi’s Brar Square area on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the police have also found the victim’s mobile phone from a dustbin in Saket. Major Nikhil had destroyed the phone and removed the victim’s SIM card.