Shah in Jammu, first visit after pull-out of coalition

BJP president accuses former CM Mehbooba Mufti of having blocked development of Jammu and Ladakh

Jammu : BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday arrived here to address a rally to mark the “historic martyrdom anniversary” of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, days after his party’s decision to withdraw support from the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah, who is on a day-long trip to the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was accorded a rousing reception with party’s youth wing taking out a bike rally from the airport to the state guest house. His public address will be significant as he is expected to touch on evolving political situation in the state following the party’s withdrawal of support from the Mehbooba Mufti government on Tuesday.

The state is now under governor’s rule. Shah was accompanied by state party president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders. On June 20, Raina had said that Shah will pay homage to founder member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his martyrdom day and also check preparedness of the state unit of the party for the upcoming parliamentary election.

The BJP observes June 23 as Mookerjee’s ‘Balidan Diwas’. Shah would chair the party’s election committee meeting to discuss the issues for the next election. He will also hold meetings with digital media and social media volunteers, and participate in other organisational events. The strategy of the party for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections is part of the discussions as the party is prepared to face the elections, a BJP leader said.

The BJP chief was accorded a rousing reception with party’s youth wing taking out a bike rally from the airport to the state guest house. “The BJP president chaired several meeting and reviewed organisational functioning, preparations for the forthcoming LS polls and its strategy,” a senior BJP leader said.

Shah’s public address later in the day assumes significance given the evolving political situation in the state after the withdrawal of support by his party from Mehbooba Mufti Government on June 19.

The BJP President said since the people of Jammu had given a massive mandate in favour of his party in the 2014 Assembly elections, he felt it necessary to come and explain to them the reasons for which BJP withdrew from the People’s Democratic Party-led coalition in the state. He accused former CM Mehbooba Mufti of having blocked the development of Jammu and Ladakh despite the Narendra Modi-led Central government releasing huge sums of money for these regions. “Developmental activities of the Jammu and Ladakh regions were deliberately halted which forced us to withdraw from the alliance,” he said, noting that despite Jammu being declared as a ‘Smart City’, the PDP had not started work towards this.

BJP functionary stabbed to death by duo on bike

Chikkamagaluru: A BJP functionary was stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants here, police said on Saturday. The general secretary of BJP’s Chikkamagaluru unit, Anwar was waylaid by two unidentified men on Friday night and stabbed multiple times, they said. The 40-year-old activist was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.