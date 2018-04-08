Shah berated for his ‘filthy’ language

New Delhi : Bhartiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah continued to be berated by the opposition parties for the second day on Saturday for comparing the regional political parties with cats, dogs, snakes and mongoose getting on the Congress tree to create an anti-BJP and anti-Modi front.

The most blistering attack came from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati slamming him for using filthy language about the political parties, saying it shows “shameful and criminal mindset” of the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath used similar language that led to the BJP lose both the Lok Sabha by-elections in the state, she said, regretting how the standard of discourse has fallen under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and his disciple Amit Shah.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Amit Shah’s remarks equating opposition parties with animals, saying that the “disrespectful statement” reflected his “mentality” and tore into the Modi rule, alleging there is a collapse of government.

Gandhi said the saffron party chief and BJP-RSS considered that there were only two “non-animals” in the country – Shah and Modi – and that Dalits, tribals, minorities and even his own party leaders “worthless”.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said Shah tried to paint a scenario of so-called Modi floods, reminding him that floods bring devastation and destruction and that is happening with regard to farmers, youth, Dalits, adivasis, businessmen and industrialists.

“Don’t forget that the floods come for limited time. We all Indians will stop its damage by building a dam of brotherhood,” he tweeted.