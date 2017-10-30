Sex CD scandal: Bhupesh Bagel demands SIT probe

Raipur : Chhattisgarh Congress president Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday demanded resignation of state Minister Rajesh Munat in connection with the alleged sex CD scandal.

Baghel, against whom an FIR was lodged on Saturday along with journalist Vinod Verma, also demanded setting up of a Sepcial Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

“We demand resignation of the tainted minister. We also want SIT be formed under Supreme Court,” he told media.

He further said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter is just a ploy to distract people.

Earlier in the day, Munat said that he has requested Chief Minister Raman Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and national leadership for a high-level inquiry into the controversial sex CD scandal, allegedly involving him.

“False news and sensation is being spread accusing me. I had said yesterday that the CD was false; it has no credibility,” Munat told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Government handed over the probe to the CBI after the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the probe agency to investigate the charges made against Munat.

Earlier on Friday, journalist Verma was arrested from his residence in Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on charges of blackmailing an employee of minister Munat over his alleged obscene video.

He, however, had alleged that he was being framed by the state government because he possessed the minister’s ‘sex CD’.