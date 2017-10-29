Sex CD row: PWD Minister files plaint against Baghel, Verma

Raipur : Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat has filed a complaint against state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel and senior journalist Vinod Verma for allegedly tarnishing his image through a “fake” sex CD.

A case was registered on Friday evening at the Civil Lines police station against Baghel, Verma and others under section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act following the minister’s complaint, Sta-tion House Officer (SHO), Civil Lines, Hem Prakash Nayak told PTI.

“A copy of the CD has been submitted to the police station and it will be sent for forensic examination,” he said. Munat, considered close to CM Raman Singh, was accompanied by state BJP president Dharam Lal Kaushik, his over half-a-dozen cabinet colleagues and other party leaders, while filing the complaint.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Munat alleged that the CD in question was fake and urged the CM to order a probe to find the truth. “The (sex) CD is fake. It is an attempt to malign my image,” he had said.