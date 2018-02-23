Severe security lapses in Didi’s public meeting 

Kolkata : The police was taken aback when two women suddenly went to the dais where the chief minister Mamata Banerjee was addressing a public meeting and demanded her to ensure punishment of the murderer of their father at Hemtabad in West Dinajpur district in North Bengal on Thursday.

The two girls could reach the dais when the chief minister address was in progress which raised questions whether there were adequate security arrangement that are necessary when a VIP of the status of a chief minister addresses a public gathering.

The two sisters managed to reach the dais without being noticed by the police personnel who were on duty in the four tier security cordon for the chief minister.

One of the two sisters proceeded right in front of the chief minister and touched her feet. But before she could say anything the police stopped her and took her away.