Several ‘turncoats’ rewarded with tickets in Punjab

Chandigarh : With party hopping being flavour of the election season, several ‘turncoats’ including cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, former hockey player and ex-Akali leader Pargat Singh have been given tickets to contest the Punjab assembly elections to be held on February 4.

Party jumpers, who hopped from one party to other during poll season to seek tickets, were found in major political outfits including Congress, AAP and SAD and they were fielded despite party aspirants at some seats raising voice against their nominations. Prominent among party hoppers is 53-year-old cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu who first resigned from the Rajya Sabha and then quit the BJP.

Sidhu has been fielded from Amritsar (East) which was represented by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu who contested 2012 polls on BJP ticket. Sidhu, who floated ‘Awaaz-e-Punjab’ outfit, was even reportedly in talks with Arvind Kejriwal to join Aam Aadmi Party which did not materialise.

After months of suspense, Sidhu came into Congress fold on January 15 when he met Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and said he was a “born Congressman” who has come back to his roots.

Former Indian hockey captain and Olympian Pargat Singh who joined Congress last year after quitting Shiromani Akali Dal has been made candidate from Jalandhar Cantt.

Pargat won from Jalandhar Cantt when SAD President Sukhbir Badal fielded him from this seat in 2012 polls.

The relation between Pargat and Sukhbir turned sour when the former hockey player objected to the proposal of setting up of solid waste management project in his constituency.

Another SAD rebel Inderbir Singh Bolaria has been fielded from Amritsar South by Congress. Bolaria was once considered as close to cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

After joining Congress, Davinder Singh Ghubaya, son of Akali MP Sher Singh Ghuabya, has been given ticket from Fazilka. Congress leader Mohinder Kumar Rinwa was seeking ticket from Fazilka.

Congress has also given tickets to former Akalis Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike (Nihal Singh Wala), Pritam Singh Kotbhai (Bhucho), and Deepinder Singh Dhillon (Dera Bassi).

Akali Dal has also given tickets to turncoats. Former Congress MLA Surinderpal Singh Sibia has been pitched from Barnala and former Congress leader Ishar Singh Meharban has been given ticket from Payal seat. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also not left behind in giving tickets to party hoppers.–PTI