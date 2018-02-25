Seven SC judges to retire in 2018

New Delhi : Beginning March 1, seven judges of the Supreme Court will retire this year. The apex court is already short of six judges even as a recommendation for appointing two judges is pending with the government, reports PTI.

On March 1, Justice Amitava Roy will demit office, followed by Justice Rajesh Agrawal on May 4, according to the websites of the Supreme Court and the law ministry. Friday was the last working day for Justice Roy as the top court will reopen on March 5 after the Holi break.

Justice J Chalmeswar, the senior-most judge of the top court after the chief justice of India, will retire on June 22, followed by Justice Adarsh Goel on July 6, the websites said.

CJI Dipak Misra will himself demit office on October 2, followed by Justice Kurian Joseph on November 29 and Justice Madan B Lokur on December 30.