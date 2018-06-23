Separatist leaders seek UN probe into J&K situation

New Delhi : Three top separatist leaders of Kashmir are jointly collecting signatures of the people of Jammu and Kashmir on a petition for setting up an inquiry commission by the United Nations Human Rights Council on the situation in the state.

Hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani, moderate Hurriyat Conference head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Mohammad and J&K Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik, who gave a call for a day’s shutdown of the Kashmir valley on Thursday on the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, have sought the probe, endorsing last week’s report of the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights (UNHCHR) on the Kashmir situation that was rejected by the Centre as also by the Congress.

“We share the assessment of the report that the situation is extremely serious while at the same time providing us an opportunity to addresses it so as to put to an end such egregious violations,” says the petition.

It claims the people of Kashmir suffer daily violations of their basic human rights; death and destruction have exhausted the most scenic and tranquil location in the world.

“Today, the carefree sounds of children’s laughter have been replaced by the piercing sounds of gunfire. Time is not on the side of the people of Kashmir. More and more atrocities are being committed by the Indian security forces and every day a larger segment of the population becomes alienated.”

“The extent of this tragedy was revealed to the world in January of this year when 8-year old Asifa was abducted, drugged, gang-raped and finally murdered. Those who wanted to conceal this atrocious crime included two sitting ministers of the state government belonging to the BJP. Rape was used as a weapon of war.”

“Asifa’s case is not an isolated one. There are hundreds of incidents of innocent women whose honour was violated in Indian occupied Kashmir, the most glaring being the mass rape of Kunan Poshpora in 1991 by the Indian armed forces. All those cases need to reopen and investigated by an international neutral agency,” stresses the petition.

“The non-resolution of the dispute is indeed both the cause and the consequence of all human rights violations and the cruel uncertainty suffered by the people of the State on both sides of the Line of Control. Furthermore, the dispute is implicitly accepted even by the Government of India in its long record of negotiations with the people of Kashmir and Pakistan over the last seven decades. We would strongly argue that in the final analysis to curtail the repeated return of the problems faced by the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir be allowed to exercise the right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations,” the petition demands.

It says the present situation is too dangerous that must not be allowed to go on and the Human Rights Council that has condemned such violations elsewhere in the world cannot ignore the same abuses in Kashmir. It argues that given the goodwill and the respect for international law, it is possible to bring these atrocities to a complete end.

The petition draws attention to the twin laws, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the Disturbed Areas Act, that empower police to arrest and detain within sweeping bounds and grant total impunity to the Indian army in Kashmir. “An Indian soldier can shoot to kill at will and he will not be accountable to anybody or any agency for any prosecution.”

It notes that the United Nations report also details many instances where the use of draconian laws has given a sense of total impunity to the Indian army in Kashmir. It states: “The government of India has passed legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir Disturbed Areas Act of 1990 which gives extraordinary power to all ranks of the Indian military and paramilitary forces…..They have created structures that obstruct the normal course of law, impede accountability and jeopardize the right to remedy for victims of human rights violations.”

Apart from the magnitude of violence by the military forces, its use of shotgun pellets has blinded hundreds of youth in Kashmir, points out the petition quoting the New York Times of July 25, 2016, that described how “a single shot from such gun sprays more than a hundred mettle-pellets. A pellet is a high-velocity projectile 2mm to 4mm around and with sharp edges. It doesn’’t simply penetrate an eye; it ricochets inside it, tearing the retina and the optic nerves, scooping out flesh and bone.” Amnesty International also wrote on August 5, 2016, “Pellet guns are inherently inaccurate and indiscriminate, and have no place in law enforcement…Hundreds of people have been injured, and many blinded, by the use of pellet guns by armed forces in Kashmir in recent weeks.”

The mocks at India’’s boast as the world’’s most populous democracy and insistence that its military occupation of Kashmir is welcomed and endorsed by the Kashmiri people, citing detention of thousands of political prisoners by the authorities in Kashmir “to punish their successful and peaceful campaign against Indian occupation.”

Noting that such peaceful political protest is a time-honored and celebrated form of freedom of speech and association recognized by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the petition urges the Human Rights Council to intervene and impress upon the Government of India for the unconditional release of all political prisoners and terminate regular house arrest of pro-freedom leadership, stressing that their release will pave the way to create a conducive atmosphere in Kashmir.

Referring to the ongoing 38th regular session of the Human Rights Council this week in Geneva, the petition says: “We have carefully studied the entire report on the situation in Kashmir. While we appreciate the positive elements of the report in the situation of both Jammu and Kashmir, Azad Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan, we feel we would be remiss in our duty as the leaders of the people of Kashmir, if with our knowledge of the ground realities, we failed to draw your attention to the single most recommendation made by the UNHCHR to the Human Rights Council – to establish a Commission on the situation in Kashmir.

The people of Kashmir look toward the Human Rights Council as the custodian of the moral responsibility of the United Nations. First, the Human Rights Commission and now the Human Rights Council has championed the principle that the plea of internal jurisdiction cannot exonerate a government’’s commission of massive and systematic violations of human rights, the petition stresses.

“On the ground of the established facts in the UN report that we approach you with the appeal that you exercise your good offices to persuade the members of the Council to help establish the Commission on Kashmir,” says the petition on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the urgent need to resolve the dispute over the state of J&K in entirety.