Senior bank officials among 5 sentenced

1992 SECURITIES SCAM

Mumbai :A special court here has convicted and awarded varying jail terms to five persons, including senior bank officials, in the 1992 securities scam. Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi, who presided over a bunch of cases related to the 1992 scam, convicted R Lakshminarayanan and S Srinivasan of Financial Fairgrowth Services Ltd (FFSL), and Tharian Chacko, Y Sundara Babu and Kalyana Raman of Andhra Bank Financial Services Ltd (ABFSL), a subsidiary of Andhra Bank.

While the court sentenced Lakshminarayanan and Srinivasan, executive director and senior vice-president respectively of FFSL at that time, to imprisonment up to three years, the officials of ABFSL were sentenced to four years. According to the judgement passed on Thursday, those convicted “knowingly conducted fraudulent transactions between FFSL and ABFSL between July 1991 and May 1992”. As per the prosecution’s case, FFSL, a private firm, was facing an acute cash crunch and was desperately in need of additional funds.