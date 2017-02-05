Semblance of normalcy in Nagaland

Kohima : Some semblance of normalcy was noticed after five days of shutdown in Nagaland even as government offices remained closed following a fresh indefinite shutdown imposed by the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) which began on Saturday.

The NTAC, an apex body of various tribal Naga communities, said the indefinite shutdown of government offices and a ban on plying of government vehicles will continue till Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang bows to their demands.

People were seen rushing to banks and ATM counters, while private vehicles were queuing up at the petrol pumps after five days of shutdown sponsored by the Joint.–IANS