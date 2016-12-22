Selfie crazy India ranks No 1 as ‘Killfie’ with 76 deaths so far

Selfie death is the real thing. People do dangerous shit all the time for their sweet snaps. In times when social media and social networking sites dominating our real lives, people are obsessed with showing the world that their life is the most happening of all. The selfie craze doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. But people losing their lives because of it. In fact, India led the world in selfie-deaths than any other country in the last two years.

According to a study published by US-based Carnegie Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi Over the past two years, a total of 127 deaths have been reported to be caused due to selfies, of which whopping 76 deaths occurred in India alone.

According to reports, people have died while clicking dangerous selfies in front of train, falling from a slippery rock, slipping from mountain and near sea shore during high tide. In the quest for the coolest selfie, people lose their lives. This happens because of people’s desire for more ‘Likes’ and ‘Comments’ on social media for driving increasingly risky selfie-taking. The study suggests that most of the people who died were below the age of 24.

The most common cause of death worldwide was falling off a building or mountain, which was responsible for 29 deaths. The second-most common is being hit by a train, which is responsible for 11 deaths. Most of the Indian deaths were water related.

Three students from Northern India died trying to take a daring selfie in front of an oncoming train. Another student lost his life when the cliff he was standing on for a photo cracked, sending him plunging 60 feet into a ravine.

Pakistan stands on second place in the global killer-selfie rankings with nine deaths, followed by the United States (8) and Russia (6). According to the study, China with its population of 1.37 billion had only four selfie deaths.

In recent times, India has tried to take steps to address this new public phenomenon. The Indian government has developed “no –selfie zone” at the tourist attraction place around the country. In fact, Mumbai police has banned selfies in 16 sports where were identified as dangerous.