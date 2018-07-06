Seize property of Kerala youths who have joined ISIS, NIA court orders

Kollam : The National Investigative Agency (NIA) special court has issued a notice to revenue officials to recover the properties of youths who had left from Kerala to join terrorist organisation ISIS.

NIA officials have posted the notice at the residence of Abdul Rashid Abdulla, the first accused.

A notice has also been issued to Thrikkarippur village officer in this regard. The accused has been asked to be present at the NIA court by July 13.

Action will be taken according to Criminal Penal Code (CRPC) 81, 82 and 83. 14 people along with their families from Kerala’s Kasaragod district exited India in July 2016 to Join ISIS.

Earlier in March 2018, An investigation by NIA revealed that the principal accused Abdul Rashid Abdulla had recruited the other accused persons in this case by conducting classes at Kasaragod and other places since Ramadan 2015, in support of the terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daesh and its ideology of violent jihad. He had motivated his co-conspirators to join the terrorist organisation waging war against Asiatic powers at peace with the Government of India.

On January 27, 2017, NIA filed a charge-sheet against accused Abdulla and Zahid under sections 120B read with 125 of IPC besides sections 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA.