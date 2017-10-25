Free Press Journal
Home / India / Security forces launch search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces launch search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

— By Asia News International | Oct 25, 2017 09:43 am
Shopian: A massive cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday early morning.

At least 13 villages have been cordoned off.

A joint team of the Special Operation Group (SOG) Shopian, 44, 62, and 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army and 14th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the villages.


The areas are Sugan, Heff, Shirmaal, Nagbal, Barbugh, Chitragaam, Turkawangam, Maldeera, Kashew, Kadgam and Nullayposhwari.

Further details are awaited.

