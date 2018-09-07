Section 377 verdict: Homosexuality is against nature, religion, says Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court decriminalised Section 377, a leading Muslim organisation called Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said homosexuality is against nature, religion and cultural values. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s General Secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani said, “Homosexuality is against nature, religion and cultural values ??of India. It should not have been allowed.”

“A process which affects the growth of society cannot be termed right by calling it freedom. Homosexuals have been here since ages, but in the religious texts, homosexuality has been described as an act of rebellion against the laws of nature,” he said. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra termed the part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises unnatural sex as irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.