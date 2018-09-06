Section 377: SC verdict an important step towards liberal and tolerant society, says Congress

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday described the Supreme Court’s decision to decriminalise homosexuality as “momentous” saying it was an important step towards a liberal and tolerant society.

“The Supreme Court’s verdict on Section 377 is momentous. An age-old colonial law that was an anachronism in today’s modern times ends, restoring the fundamental rights and negating discrimination based on sexual orientation.

His remarks came soon after the apex court decriminalised homosexuality in a historic verdict for the LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual, intersex and queer/questioning) community in India. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also welcomed the top court’s decision saying it vindicates his stand on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the grounds of privacy, dignity and constitutional freedoms.

“So pleased to learn that the Supreme Court has ruled against criminalising sexual acts in private.

“This decision vindicates my stand on Section 377 and on exactly the same grounds of privacy, dignity and constitutional freedoms. It shames those BJP MPs who vociferously opposed me in Lok Sabha,” Tharoor said in a tweet.