SC/ST Row: Case registered against BJP worker for firing shots during protest

Gwalior: A case registered against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Raja Chauhan for firing during a protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior during the protest against the dilution of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Act. Chauhan was allegedly captured in camera for firing at the people during the protest here.

The death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to violent protests during the nationwide bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has reached seven after one more person succumbed to its injuries.

Protests across the country turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab.

The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court to reconsider its order.