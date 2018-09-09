SC/ST anti-atrocities act haunts BJP leaders

New Delhi : Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah referred to the recent law passed to restore the stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in his presidential address at both the party”s national executive and central office-bearers meetings reflects an uneasiness among the upper caste leaders in the party.

Instead of putting a lid over the controversy, he rather kicked off a heated debate on the issue in the 2-day national executive that began at the Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath here by warning the senior party leaders not to get into the trap from the Opposition”s attempts to create confusion.

“There has been an attempt to create confusion regarding SC/ST issue, but that won”t cause any impact on 2019 elections,” he declared, only to find the caste divide dominating the executive meet as he was countered in the closed-door meeting by leaders who are worried over the harassment that the upper caste people suffer from the Dalits rushing to Police on flimsy grounds.

They drew the leadership”s attention to the upper castes and OBCs organising a Bandh in many states on the issue two days ago reflecting the public mood that may prove costly to the BJP in the elections.

Their contention was that the Supreme Court had only added safeguards to the law enacted during the Rajiv Gandhi regime to prevent its misuse while the government yielded to the pressure of the Opposition that the law has been diluted.

Restoration of the stringent provisions of the law will prove fatal to the Brahmins in particular who have been put in jails on the Dalits” complaints, the members pointed out, noting that the upset Brahmins may adversely hit the BJP poll prospects in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh which has a sizeable Brahmin population in every district.

A member reportedly pointed out that Rajasthan has an estimated 12.5% population of Brahmins who will vote against the BJP if they have to live in fear because of the removal of the safeguards inserted in the law by the Supreme Court.

The upper caste angst against the “unfair treatment” meted out to them was reflected in at least half a dozen BJP MPs openly slamming the amended SC/ST anti-atrocities Act. They included former union ministers Kalraj Mishra and Dr Subramanian Swamy as also Rajasthan MP Harshwardhan Singh Dungarpur and former union minister Sanjeev Balyan.

Condemning own party for playing the reservation politics of appeasement of Dalits, Balyan denounced the harsh clauses inserted in the Act, saying the safeguards put in the law by the Supreme Court were correct. He said the SC/ST anti-atrocities act is “driving fissures in social integration.” He said the party line should be the reservation on “economic grounds” as declared in the BJP manifesto in the 2014 elections.

The leadership, however, thinks otherwise. It holds a view that the party may have to bear the brunt of the upper caste anger, but it would help the party improve its image as pro-Dalits. The issue was also flagged in a recent meeting of the BJP chief ministers with the Prime Minister, prompting Amit Shah asking the party MPs to reach out to the upper caste voters in their constituencies and assure them that the Act would not be allowed to be misused on the ground, at least not so far as the BJP is in power in their states.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has already ordered scrutiny of all the cases under the Act and assured that “right compensation” will be given wherever misuse is proved after the investigation.